BCCI to launch 5 team women IPL in 2023

The BCCI is going to start a five-team women IPL tournament in March 2023. The long-awaited women’s IPL will finally happen in 2023.

The BCCI wants to put on a tournament with five teams in March 2023, right after the Women’s T20 World Cup ends in South Africa on February 26.

The BCCI’s plan for the league calls for a total of 22 games, with each team having 18 players.

No more than six are from outside the country. There can’t be more than five foreign players in a playing XI, with four of them coming from full member countries and one coming from an associate nation.

The BCCI has not finalised the length of the WIPL, but it will end before the men’s IPL, which is set to begin in March 2023.

The second and third-placed teams in the league stage will play an “eliminator” game to see who will go to the next round.

“Playing WIPL in a home and away format will be a challenge. As it is not possible to have one match every day. With five to six teams,” WIPL, BCCI said.

The State is part of the Annual General Meeting’s larger agenda. The meeting of the Board will take place in Mumbai on October 18. “It suggests that the tournament may be played in a caravan style. Where after finishing ten matches at one venue. The next ten matches are to be played at the next.

Therefore, ten matches are to be played at two venues in the 2023 WIPL season. Ten matches each at the next two venues in the 2024 season. And ten matches at one venue for the 2025 season. And the remaining ten at one of the 2023 season venues. In.”

