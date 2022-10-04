Being raised in a Rio favela and coaching football

Jessica was a member of the 2018 Street Child World Cup-winning Brazil team.

Jessica was a member of the 2018 Street Child World Cup-winning Brazil team.

She claimed that before falling in love with football, she was made to like it by her adoptive family while growing up in a favela in Rio.

She discusses community life and how football has impacted her life here:

Since the day I was born, I have resided at Complexo da Penha in Rio. Since I was six months old, I’ve lived with a foster family, but my original mother and sisters live close by, and we get along.

My mother and the family have been friends for a very long time, long before I was even born. Jamylle, my youngest sister, has been living with my foster family since she was two years old.

People frequently look down on us because we live in a community and are reminded of all the negative things that go on there. Additionally, positive things are occurring there.

We struggle with a lack of chances and widespread prejudice against Black people and members of the community. Everyone finds it difficult, yet without attention, we can accomplish nothing.

Although Penha has a high level of violence, I have never personally experienced it. I frequently missed school due to a police operation in the neighbourhood.

If your parents don’t offer you a solid foundation, an education, and support you in every decision you make as you grow up, it can be pretty difficult to be a child in Penha today.

As many kids get involved in crime, it is simple to become lost. Children joining gangs was not permitted when I was a child, but it does happen now. When I was a child, there was more respect. It is now gone.

I love football

In the neighborhood where I grew up, football was played on the streets by largely male residents. I had to force myself to appreciate it, but eventually I grew to love it.

When I was practicing on the football field, I recall spotting a girls’ football project. They watched me play and offered me to join them. I joined the Street Child United initiative in 2014 in this manner.

My life has been completely transformed by football. I developed greater responsibility, gained a new appreciation for respect for others through the sport, and improved my teamwork skills.

I wasn’t aware before how crucial it was to have the support and opinion of others. For instance, one of the girls had to order a passport a while back. Her family was unable to assist her. We did it jointly after she asked if I would like to accompany her.

I was able to meet new people through football and travel outside of Brazil as well as experience other cultures and learn new things. Being given the opportunity to represent my country was a dream, therefore I’m extremely satisfied with the direction football has led me.

Most female football players who desire to play professionally want those things. It was a huge chance because it communicates well with our family and the Penha neighborhood.

Other kids will be motivated by those things.

Due to my trips, I became more well-known, and several sceptics of my abilities began to change their minds. In the beginning, I didn’t have much confidence in myself.

I now want to use athletics to benefit people, thus I want to get a degree in physical education. In the same way that others helped me, I want to help others by opening doors, inspiring them to attend college, pursue their education, respect others, and demonstrate empathy.

All of that was provided for me by the project, and I want the girls who are now joining the project to see what they are capable of. I want to keep those girls out of trouble by helping them.

I now spend every Saturday morning working on the project as a coach. I spend my weekdays in a factory that makes tools. Additionally, I attend three times per week of English sessions.

I envision myself graduating, contributing to the initiative, and assisting students in the future. With regards to school and education, I want to assist them as much as I can.

I want everyone to understand that we can all fulfil our potential. All we need is trust and determination.

