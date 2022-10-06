Advertisement
Benfica vs. PSG result, highlights & analysis in Champions League

Benfica vs. PSG result, highlights & analysis in Champions League

Benfica vs. PSG result, highlights & analysis in Champions League

Benfica vs. PSG result, highlights & analysis in Champions League

Benfica put in a valiant effort late on to hold PSG to a 1-1 draw in Champions League play at the Estadio da Luz.

On the strength of Benfica’s strong start, Lionel Messi scored a spectacular curling goal from the edge of the box to give the visitors the lead. However, Danilo’s odd own goal tied the game just before halftime.

The two goalkeepers, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Odysseas Vlachodimos, controlled either side of the half with a succession of outstanding saves at crucial times despite the amazing offensive strength on display.

With three games remaining in Group H, a draw would tie both teams’ record at seven points, with PSG currently leading the group in terms of goals scored.

Both teams in Lisbon had a strong first half, with Benfica creating chance after chance before halftime and PSG putting pressure on the hosts’ goal after the break.

Early on, Donnarumma was able to stop everything Benfica threw at him, but he was powerless to stop Danilo’s own goal.

Greek goalkeeper Vlachodimos emerged as a hero for the home team as PSG turned up the flair in the second half, frustrating Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe as PSG sought for the victory.

Before the break, Messi’s brilliant first strike was the only sign of life from PSG’s all-star attack as the Argentinean buried Neymar’s assist.

The PSG front three picked up a gear in Lisbon as Christophe Galtier’s halftime speech startled his team into action.

The heroics of Vlachodimos were crucial in keeping them at bay, but given the chances they had, PSG will be miffed not to have won, and Galtier will be annoyed by their early problems.

