Bernie Ecclestone to face court trials over alleged fraud

Bernie Ecclestone, former Formula One boss, will stand trial in Oct 2023 for allegedly failing to report over £400 million in foreign assets.

On Tuesday, the 91-year-old made his appearance at Southwark Crown Court.

One case of fraud by false representation is brought against him.

Bernie Ecclestone, who vehemently refuted the accusations in August, is charged with failing to disclose a Singaporean trust with a $650 million bank account.

He was charged in July as a result of an investigation by HM Revenue and Customs, which described the inquiry as “complex and international” and spanning from 13 July 2013 to 5 October 2016.

The allegation delivered at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in July claims that Ecclestone reported “just a single trust” to tax officials, one in favour of his daughters.

The prosecution said the businessman acted “with the goal of earning a benefit for yourself,” despite the fact that the court heard him claim he was “neither the settler or the beneficiary of any other trust.”

The trial date was set by Judge Deborah Taylor on October 9th, 2019. The trial is anticipated to run six weeks, with partial days possible due to the “defendant’s fitness to participate,” according to prosecutor Alexander Langhorn.

The court acknowledged that Ecclestone, who will turn 92 later this month, might not be needed “to be present throughout.”

