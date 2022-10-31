Boxing odds: Jake Paul becomes a big favourite over Nate Diaz

Advertisement
Articles
  • Jake Paul prevailed via unanimous decision in a boxing contest against Anderson Silva
  • Paul used the microphone after his battle to issue a challenge to Nate Diaz
  • Jake is currently rated as a sizeable betting favourite of -260
Jake Paul, formerly known as a YouTube star and now as a prizefighter, recently prevailed via unanimous decision in a boxing contest against Anderson Silva, a legend in the world of mixed martial arts.

Paul used the microphone after his battle to issue a challenge to Nate Diaz, who had just won an MMA match against Tony Ferguson and was no longer competing for the UFC. In September, following Diaz’s submission of Ferguson, betting odds were posted for a hypothetical boxing battle between Diaz and Jake Paul. Following Jake’s victory over “The Spider,” those chances took a dramatic turn for the better.

During the previous month, Diaz was given an opening betting favourite of -200, while Paul received a return of +150. That line has completely flipped around, and it looks like Paul will end up with a significant advantage over Diaz.

Jake is currently rated as a sizeable betting favourite of -260, which means that a $100 wager placed on him will result in a potential profit of $38.46. Since Diaz is already well into the region of the underdog at +200, betting $100 on Nate could potentially result in a payout of $300 for the entire wager.

According to the website, this battle must take place in 2023, the only allowed sport is boxing, and the participants can use gloves of any size. Ringside must also be the location where the victory is announced.

It seems like it will only be a matter of time until Jake and Nate set a date for their boxing bout against one another given that both fighters appear to be down for a boxing contest against the other and that the build up appears to have already begun. The fact that these two were booked surely won’t come as a surprise to you, but are you startled by the odds flip?

