“Brilliant effort”: PM Shehbaz encourages Green Shirts after Pak-India loss
  • Many cricket fans expressed their dissatisfaction with the team’s performance on social media after Sunday’s high-stakes opening match of the T20 World Cup
  • Which India won by a margin of four wickets over Pakistan
  • Pakistani team persevered and made every effort to win the game, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stepped in to save the day and stood up for the Green Shirts.
Taking to Twitter, the PM wrote: “Brilliant effort, Team Pakistan. Great game!”

Similar sentiments were echoed by PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, who appreciated the team for employing efforts while rooting for it for the next match.

“There’s no shame in going down while putting up a valiant fight. It’s the effort that matters and we saw lots of it today. The match was an absolute cliffhanger and could’ve gone anywhere. Buck up Boys & gear up for the next fight!”

Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ramiz Raja also praised the team for putting up a “classic” show and said that he was “proud” of it.

“A classic! You win some you lose some and as we all know this game can be cruel and unfair .#TeamPakistan couldn’t have given more with bat and ball. Very proud of the effort!” he wrote in a tweet.

Yesterday, the partnership of Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya sailed India to victory against Pakistan by four wickets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Australia.

