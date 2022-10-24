PML-N appoints Hamza Shehbaz as opposition leader in Punjab Assembly
Taking to Twitter, the PM wrote: “Brilliant effort, Team Pakistan. Great game!”
— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 23, 2022
Similar sentiments were echoed by PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, who appreciated the team for employing efforts while rooting for it for the next match.
“There’s no shame in going down while putting up a valiant fight. It’s the effort that matters and we saw lots of it today. The match was an absolute cliffhanger and could’ve gone anywhere. Buck up Boys & gear up for the next fight!”
— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) October 23, 2022
Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ramiz Raja also praised the team for putting up a “classic” show and said that he was “proud” of it.
“A classic! You win some you lose some and as we all know this game can be cruel and unfair .#TeamPakistan couldn’t have given more with bat and ball. Very proud of the effort!” he wrote in a tweet.
— Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) October 23, 2022
Yesterday, the partnership of Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya sailed India to victory against Pakistan by four wickets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Australia.
