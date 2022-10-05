Brugge defeated Atletico 2-0 to keep its perfect record in Group B.

Club Brugge defeated Atletico Madrid 2-0 at home to maintain their perfect record in Group B of the Champions League. Kamal Sowah and Ferran Jutgla scored the goals.

In the 36th minute, Sowah gave the home team the lead with his second goal in three games in Europe after Jutgla’s low cross-goal pass found him.

After winger Tajon Buchanan patiently waited for the proper opportunity to set up the Spaniard inside the box, Jutgla doubled the lead in the 62nd minute.

15 minutes later, Atletico had a penalty kick opportunity to tie the game up again, but Antoine Griezmann smashed the ball against the crossbar. A few seconds later, the Frenchman thought he had scored, but the goal was disallowed for offside.

Diego Simeone, the Atletico manager, stated, “It was a good game.” We had two or three solid chances in the first half as we played the game we wanted to play. We lacked clinical acumen, and they made full use of their first favorable opportunity. Following a fantastic save by Oblak at the opening of the second half, their goalkeeper was unquestionably crucial.

“I concentrate on the positives. There are still many Champions League games to be played. We must maintain our composure and be knowledgeable about the games we will be playing.

Brugge, who have not given up a goal all season, are still in first place with nine points. After FC Porto earned their first point with a 2-0 victory over the Germans, they now have three points, along with Atletico, Bayer Leverkusen, and FC Porto.

The rematch between Brugge and Atletico will take place in Madrid on the following Wednesday.

Koke, a midfielder for Atletico Madrid, adding, “It’s practically [a final].” If we want to advance to the round of 16, we must win the three games we still have.

