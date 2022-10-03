Cameron Norrie will not compete at Japan Open due to COVID-19

Cameron Norrie will not compete at Japan Open due to COVID-19.

The 27-year-old withdrew from his quarterfinal showdown against American Jenson Brooksby at the Korea Open.

Norrie is competing for a position in the ATP Finals.

Advertisement

British number one Cameron Norrie will not participate in the Japan Open after testing positive for COVID-19 while competing in Korea.

The 27-year-old withdrew from his quarterfinal showdown against American Jenson Brooksby at the Korea Open on Friday.

Norrie is competing for a position in the ATP Finals, which will take place in Turin to end the season.

Cameron wrote on Instagram, “Unfortunately, I had a positive COVID test in Korea and wasn’t able to compete in the rest of my matches,”

“I have no symptoms and I am feeling 100% fine.

“I was really hoping to go to Tokyo but because of the quarantine period I will not be able to play there.”

Advertisement

At the Japan Open on Monday, Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia was the opponent for eighth-ranked Norrie, who has two victories this year and debuted in the top 10.

At the Korea and Japan Opens, Norrie had an opportunity to catch up in the Race to Turin standings.

Also Read Cameron Norrie defeats Kaichi Uchida to reach quarter-final Cameron Norrie has achieved two victories this year and debuted in the...