Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • Commentators for the Tri-Nation Series are listed below
Commentators for the Tri-Nation Series are listed below

Commentators for the Tri-Nation Series are listed below

Articles
Advertisement
Commentators for the Tri-Nation Series are listed below
Advertisement
  • A Tri-Nation series involving the hosts New Zealand, Pakistan, and Bangladesh will be played here.
  • Bangladesh and Pakistan will square off in the opening game tomorrow.
  • New Zealand will play Bangladesh on Sunday after New Zealand and Pakistan square off on Saturday.
Advertisement

A Tri-Nation series involving the hosts New Zealand, Pakistan, and Bangladesh will be played here at the beginning on October 7.

Bangladesh and Pakistan will square off in the opening game tomorrow. New Zealand will play Bangladesh on Sunday after New Zealand and Pakistan square off on Saturday.

In the meantime, the series’ commentators list has been made public. Waqar Younis from Pakistan, Stephen Fleming, Mark Richardson, Craig McMillan, Grant Elliott, Frankie Mackay, Rebecca Roleb, and Shane Bond from New Zealand are the only members of the commentary crew.

Full Schedule:

  1. 7 Oct – Pakistan v Bangladesh, Hagley Oval, Christchurch
    2. Advertisement
  2. 8 Oct – Pakistan v New Zealand, Hagley Oval, Christchurch 
  3. 9 Oct – New Zealand v Bangladesh, Hagley Oval, Christchurch 
  4. 11 Oct – New Zealand v Pakistan, Hagley Oval, Christchurch
  5. 12 Oct – Bangladesh v New Zealand, Hagley Oval, Christchurch
  6. 13 Oct – Pakistan v Bangladesh, Hagley Oval, Christchurch 
  7. 14 Oct – Final, Hagley Oval, Christchurch
    8. Advertisement

Also Read

Hit to Pakistan before tri-nation series and 2022 T20 World Cup
Hit to Pakistan before tri-nation series and 2022 T20 World Cup

Pakistan suffered a significant setback during the series-deciding T20I match against England....

Advertisement

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Premier League: Christian Pulisic will be absent for
Premier League: Christian Pulisic will be absent for "weeks"due to injury
How to Watch PAK vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Stream? | PAK vs NZ 2nd ODI 2023
How to Watch PAK vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Stream? | PAK vs NZ 2nd ODI 2023
PAK vs NZ 2nd ODI Schedule 2023 | Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd ODI 2023
PAK vs NZ 2nd ODI Schedule 2023 | Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd ODI 2023
PAK vs NZ, 1st ODI, Full Highlights | PAK vs NZ 2023
PAK vs NZ, 1st ODI, Full Highlights | PAK vs NZ 2023
PAK vs NZ: Pakistan defetaed New Zealand by six wickets in first ODI
PAK vs NZ: Pakistan defetaed New Zealand by six wickets in first ODI
Gareth Bale announced retirement from football
Gareth Bale announced retirement from football
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story