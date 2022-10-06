Commentators for the Tri-Nation Series are listed below

A Tri-Nation series involving the hosts New Zealand, Pakistan, and Bangladesh will be played here.

Bangladesh and Pakistan will square off in the opening game tomorrow.

New Zealand will play Bangladesh on Sunday after New Zealand and Pakistan square off on Saturday.

In the meantime, the series’ commentators list has been made public. Waqar Younis from Pakistan, Stephen Fleming, Mark Richardson, Craig McMillan, Grant Elliott, Frankie Mackay, Rebecca Roleb, and Shane Bond from New Zealand are the only members of the commentary crew.

Full Schedule:

7 Oct – Pakistan v Bangladesh, Hagley Oval, Christchurch
8 Oct – Pakistan v New Zealand, Hagley Oval, Christchurch
9 Oct – New Zealand v Bangladesh, Hagley Oval, Christchurch
11 Oct – New Zealand v Pakistan, Hagley Oval, Christchurch
12 Oct – Bangladesh v New Zealand, Hagley Oval, Christchurch
13 Oct – Pakistan v Bangladesh, Hagley Oval, Christchurch
14 Oct – Final, Hagley Oval, Christchurch

