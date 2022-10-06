Commentators for the Tri-Nation Series are listed below

Hit to Pakistan before tri-nation series and 2022 T20 World Cup
Pakistan suffered a significant setback during the series-deciding T20I match against England....
A Tri-Nation series involving the hosts New Zealand, Pakistan, and Bangladesh will be played here at the beginning on October 7.
Bangladesh and Pakistan will square off in the opening game tomorrow. New Zealand will play Bangladesh on Sunday after New Zealand and Pakistan square off on Saturday.
In the meantime, the series’ commentators list has been made public. Waqar Younis from Pakistan, Stephen Fleming, Mark Richardson, Craig McMillan, Grant Elliott, Frankie Mackay, Rebecca Roleb, and Shane Bond from New Zealand are the only members of the commentary crew.
Full Schedule:
