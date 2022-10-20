Cristiano Ronaldo exits Old Trafford before full-time

Cristiano Ronaldo walked out of Old Trafford before the end of Wednesday’s 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo left Old Trafford before the end of Wednesday’s Premier League victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

He was an unused substitute in the 2-0 triumph, and he walked down the tunnel in the 89th minute.

Ronaldo is said to have gone into the locker room shortly before exiting the stadium.

After the game, manager Erik ten Hag stated that he will “deal with” the situation on Thursday.

“I have seen him, but I haven’t spoken with him,” said Ten Hag.

When Ronaldo came off the bench, United had only made three of their five legal substitutes, just after Ten Hag had brought on Christian Eriksen and Anthony Elanga.

Ronaldo was also displeased with his substitution in Sunday’s 0-0 home draw with Newcastle.

After the game, Ten Hag stated that he had “no problem” with Ronaldo’s reaction, but that the player must persuade him that “he needs to continue on.”

Former England striker Gary Lineker believes Ronaldo’s behaviour distracted from United’s strong performance against Tottenham.

“That is unacceptable – it is so poor,” Lineker said to reputed media oulet Match of the Day.

“It was a tremendous night for Manchester United, and here we are again talking about Cristiano Ronaldo – even if he didn’t play,” ex-Wales captain Ashley Williams said.

Former England defender Micah Richards remarked, “It’s terrible for one of the game’s greats to do that when your team is winning, making it about him.”

Ronaldo’s behaviour, according to Richards, was “disrespectful,” and he should be allowed to depart in the January transfer window.

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel believes Ronaldo was aware that his actions would generate “headlines.”

“It’s the first time I can say that I am disappointed with him. Normally I back him; I understand his situation,” Schmeichel told in an interview with Radio.

“We are in transition. Manchester United are now five managers down the road since Alex Ferguson.

“We have got Erik ten Hag in now who has very clear ideas about the way he wants to play football. We need understanding and time from everyone.

“We don’t need distractions like that, and that’s a disappointment, I would say.”

