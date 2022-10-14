Crystal Palace FC says, ‘Absolute pleasure having Shaheen’

Shaheen Afridi suffered a knee injury during Pakistan’s two-match Test series in Sri Lanka.

He was rehabbing under the guidance of Crystal Palace’s Head of Sports Medicine, Zafar Iqbal.

The pacer has been declared fit for the two warm-up matches against Afghanistan and England.

Crystal Palace, one of the teams competing in the coveted Premier League, stated that having Shaheen Afridi with them in Selhurst Park was a delight.

Shaheen and Fakhar Fakhar Zaman were undergoing rehabilitation under the guidance of Crystal Palace’s Head of Sports Medicine, Zafar Iqbal.

The left-arm bowler, who suffered a knee injury during Pakistan’s two-match Test series against Sri Lanka in Galle, moved to London to continue his rehabilitation for the Asia Cup 2022.

Meanwhile, Fakhar had a knee injury during the Asian event and joined Shaheen in London to rehabilitate.

Following a healthy recovery, the two national cricketers flew to Brisbane to join the Pakistan team in preparation for the much-anticipated T20 World Cup 2022.

In response to Shaheen’s tweet, in which the pacer shared a photo with Crystal Palace’s medical team, the Premier League club wrote: “An absolute pleasure having you [Shaheen].”

An absolute pleasure having you ❤️💙#CPFC — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) October 13, 2022

Shaheen has been pronounced fit for the two warm-up matches against Afghanistan and England before the Men in Green begin their World Cup campaign against archrivals India on October 23 at the legendary Melbourne Cricket Ground.

