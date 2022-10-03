Dawid Malan believes England’s victory was due to missed Pakistani catches.

They took the risks because they understood that 160 or 170 wouldn’t be sufficient.

Malan lauded the Karachi and Lahore audiences,

Dawid Malan said that the decisive T20I between Pakistan and England was changed by catches missed by Pakistan that allowed England to form a strong partnership and score a high total.

The 35-year-old player claimed in an exclusive interview that they took the risks because they understood that 160 or 170 wouldn’t be a sufficient total after viewing the wicket in the 7th T20I, which England won by 67 runs.

Two wickets in the over! Phil Salt is caught short of the crease 🎯#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/FTprEhtdr7 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 2, 2022

“The wicket was excellent, in my opinion. The First 12, and 14 overs, in my opinion, were nicely executed. Fortunately, we had a couple of chances. In an interview, Malan said, “We had a couple dropped catches that went our way, they built a partnership for us, and we were able to have bat deep without losing any wickets.

Three catches were missed by Pakistan throughout the innings. Malan was eliminated twice: the first time at 29 from 19 and the second time at 62 from 39. He proceeded to score a perfect 78 off of 47. When his batting partner Harry Brook was dropped at 24 off 17, he still managed to hit 46 from 29 as they combined for a third-wicket partnership of 108 runs in 61 deliveries.

“After seeing this wicket, we understood that a score of 161–170 wasn’t a winning one, especially when taking into account the due element. The England batter stated, “So, we took the chance to try and score as many more or a lot more runs than you can, and I think it paid off tonight.

Every team approaches a T20 match in a different way. There are no right or wrong ways, in my opinion. When asked if the attitude to batting was the main difference between the two teams, he responded, “We got it wrong in a couple of games and we got it right here towards the finish.

He also discussed England’s batting line plan, stressing that everyone must up to the challenge of batting with an absurdly high strike rate for England’s white-ball team.

“We always prefer the better course of action. We are urged to play shrewd cricket and to follow the instructions provided by the weather. So, in order to score 200 runs on a 200 wicket, we must increase our strike rate. As for England’s batting approach, he remarked, “If we’re chasing 140, we need to bat at the strike rate to win 140.

“With all the white ball players playing T20 cricket for England, you have to be able to bat at an absurd strike rate if it’s your day. Furthermore, winning games is a must, which is more crucial. It follows that if you do go out, you don’t want to score 60 or 70 and lose the game; you want to have a score of 60 70 80 and win the game.

Malan was one of the first players to respond positively when questioned about traveling to Pakistan for the PSL final in 2017. Speaking about how Pakistan has evolved since that PSL final in Lahore, the England player said that he is glad to have contributed significantly to something that helped Pakistan bring back cricket.

“From my side, immensely proud that I’ve played a tiny role in that,” he added. “I don’t believe all those years ago would have thought that four of us or eight of us travelling over to Pakistan for a final would have transformed cricket so profoundly here and change the landscape for Cricket.”

Malan remarked, “But once again, thanks to all the security personnel in the PCB for putting on such a terrific performance for us who’ve been cared after so well and felt absolutely comfortable.”

Malan claimed that regardless of whether a player’s score runs individually, players still communicate with one another in order to advance collectively.

“We want to improve personally and as a team, and we also want to improve individually. We thus share any knowledge we have with one another because we want to win as many trophies and games as we can, and the only way we can achieve that is by working together and exchanging information, he said.

Malan also lauded the Karachi and Lahore audiences, saying that it was an incredible experience for him and his colleagues to perform in front of packed crowds.

Congratulations @englandcricket 🏆 It has been a pleasure hosting you for a highly entertaining T20I series.#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/EHqzyuhMdy — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 2, 2022

We’re accustomed to playing in front of large crowds in India, so it was refreshing to arrive here and witness the same kind of fervor for Pakistan cricket as you do everywhere. It’s been wonderful. Playing in front of packed stadiums and hearing the Pakistani team’s fans sing Babar and Rizwan nonstop has been an incredible experience. You get goosebumps watching that,” he said.

