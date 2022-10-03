Dawid Malan outscored Pakistan with score of 78 in final T20I

Dawid Malan outscored Pakistan with a score of 78 in the final T20I.

Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first.

English team set a lofty 210-run mark before limiting the hosts to 142 runs in 20 overs.

Advertisement

Dawid Malan and the spinners led England to a 67-run series triumph over Pakistan in the last encounter of the seven-match T20I series between England and Pakistan was played on Sunday at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first. The English team took advantage of this decision and set a lofty 210-run mark before limiting the hosts to 142 runs in 20 overs, helped by Malan’s outstanding bowling effort and 78 runs in 47 balls.

With their respective returns of Mohammad Rizwan (1) and Babar Azam (4) to the pavilion, Reece Topley and Chris Woakes gave England an early advantage.

Despite playing a 56-run inning, Shan Masood was unable to execute good hitting to assist Pakistan in reaching the large total.

Khushdil Shah managed to score 27 runs, compared to Iftikhar Ahmed’s 19 runs. Woakes picked up three wickets, and David Willey took two. Sam Curran and Adil Rashid each took one victim out of the hosts’ batting order.

Earlier, Pakistan’s poor fielding paid them dearly as Dawid Malan capitalized on his missed opportunities to lead England to a series-clinching total of 209-3 in just 20 overs against Pakistan.

Advertisement

Malan had two opportunities: the first came after Mohammad Wasim Jr. was dropped by captain Babar Azam in the 18th over of Haris Rauf.

Pakistani bowlers, with the exception of Haris, had trouble establishing themselves during the previous match.

The muscular opening pair for England, Alex Hales and Phil Salt, immediately launched a baton attack and appeared dangerous. Before Mohammad Hasnain removed Hales from the game, the two batters totaled 39 runs in four overs.

The right-handed batter hit three home runs and scored 18 points. Shadab Khan’s direct and accurate throw to the stumps from short third man position allowed dangerous-looking Salt, the hero from Friday night, to remain unlucky to be run-out.

Salt had to leave the game after just scoring 20 runs.

Malan, a left-hander who batted for 78 runs while remaining unbeaten and hitting eight boundaries and three sixes, was the star of England’s innings. Pakistani fielders who dropped him twice are to be credited for his impressive performance at the crease.

Advertisement

Ben Duckett scored 30 before being run out by the outstanding Mohammad Rizwan, but Harry Brook once again showed why he is a true PSL product by surviving unbeaten for 46 off 29 balls, which included four sixes and a boundary. Babar also dumped him off Haris. Pakistan’s only wicket-taker was Hasnain.

Toss

In yesterday’s seventh T20I, which would decide the series, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first against England at Gaddadi Stadium.

Using XIs

Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed,

Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (c), Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Chris Woakes, and Reece Topley are England’s other key players.

Advertisement

Also Read Dawid Malan says ‘PSL was a stepping stone in my career’ Dawid Malan, an opener for England, attributed his success. In Twenty20 cricket...