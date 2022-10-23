Advertisement
Despite a positive COVID test, George Dockrell plays against Sri Lanka.

George Dockrell walked in to bat at No.6 • ICC via Getty Images

  • On Sunday, Ireland’s Dockrell played against Sri Lanka.
  • He can still play despite a positive COVID test: ICC.
  • According to reports, Dockrell had “minimal” symptoms.
HOBART: Despite testing positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, Ireland’s George Dockrell played against Sri Lanka in his team’s opening Super 12 match of the Twenty20 World Cup.

“Cricket Ireland confirmed the 30-year-old has been identified as ‘potentially positive’ for COVID-19,” the International Cricket Council said.

“Under the current regulations, a positive test does not stop Dockrell from playing in T20 World Cup matches or training with his teammates though he must travel separately to the squad on match and training days,” said the ICC.

Dockrell, who had 14 points when Ireland defeated Sri Lanka 128-8 on Sunday, was described as having “moderate” symptoms.

His movements will be controlled while Ireland makes its way to Melbourne, where they will play Afghanistan on Friday after facing England on Wednesday.

