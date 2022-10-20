“Dream to represent Pakistan never came true,” says Imran Tahir

Imran Tahir is the coach of the Bahawalpur Royals in the Pakistan Junior League (PJL).

Imran Tahir, the coach of the Bahawalpur Royals in the Pakistan Junior League (PJL), revealed that his goal of representing Pakistan at the international level was dashed.

During his first PJL lecture, the 43-year-old said these things to the young lads. “I’ve never been afraid in my life. I’ve worked in retail as a packer. Nobody would ever invite me to bowl. During my trials, I was asked who sent me. I have played successfully at every level in Pakistan, but my ambition of representing the country has not come true “Tahir stated.

During the event, the South African leg-spinner shared his expertise with young cricket players and offered advise.

“I am thankful to South Africa for giving me the opportunity. I was finding a chance and benefitted from it when it was given to me,” Tahir said.

When asked about PJL, the bowler remarked that [back in the day], he couldn’t even conceive such a platform.

"I would advise cricketers never to lose courage and look for opportunities. I am an example for the world and have been playing cricket for the last 22 years," the spinner said, advising PJL players.