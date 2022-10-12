ECB announces England’s Test squad for Pakistan tour

England reveals 15-man squad for Test tour of Pakistan.

Three-match series to begin on December 1 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Mark Wood has rejoined the team after a break from international cricket.

Advertisement

The 15-player team for the forthcoming Test tour of Pakistan, which will begin on December 1 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, was revealed by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday. The second test match of the series will be played in Multan and third in Karachi.

Liam Livingstone, a T20 specialist for England, and Surrey all-rounder Will Jacks have received their first calls to the red-ball squad. Ben Duckett, a star batsman for Nottinghamshire, and Keaton Jennings, the opener for Lancashire, have also been selected for the Test team.

Livingstone, who was just given his first central contract by the ECB, travelled with the team on England’s early-2018 tour to New Zealand, but he hasn’t been a part of the Test setup since.

While senior speedster Stuart Broad is scheduled to miss the tour because he will be on paternity leave, fast bowler Mark Wood has rejoined the team.

“We are looking forward to touring Pakistan as a Test team for the first time since 2005. It will be a historical tour and a compelling series against a good side,” stated Rob Key, the ECB’s managing director for England Men’s Cricket.

“The selectors have picked a squad for the conditions we can expect in Pakistan. There is a strong blend of youth and experience and players who will adapt well to the types of pitches we are likely to get across the three-match series. I wish the players every success, especially those new to the squad and those returning after a period of time away,” he added.

Advertisement

England’s test match team against Pakistan:

Ben Stokes (captain), Ben Foakes (wk), James Anderson, Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Will Jacks, Keaton Jennings, Liam Livingstone, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Jamie Overton, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood

Also Read The England captain stays out of chaos, after Wade’s obstruction Jos Buttler says he might not be as forgiving at the World...