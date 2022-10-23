Marco Odermatt satisfied his tag of being the number one in the men’s monster slalom

Slovenia’s Zan Kranjec was second generally speaking (0.76 seconds behind)

Norway’s Henrik Kristoffersen was third (0.97 seconds behind).

Advertisement

SOELDEN, AUSTRIA (Reuters) – Switzerland’s Marco Odermatt satisfied his tag of being the number one in the men’s monster slalom as he won the initial occasion of the 2022-23 World Cup season in Soelden on Sunday.

Odermatt, who came out on top for the World Cup championship last season as well as the Beijing Olympic Games gold in monster slalom, was the man to beat having won multiple times in 2021-22 and completing on the platform at the other three occasions.

The 25-year-old was speediest in the principal run and the just skiier to complete under a moment with a period of 59.88 seconds. Despite the fact that he was just 10th quickest on his subsequent run, beating the general standings was sufficient.

Slovenia’s Zan Kranjec was second generally speaking (0.76 seconds behind) while Norway’s Henrik Kristoffersen was third (0.97 seconds behind).

American Tommy Portage was the quickest in the subsequent run however missed out as his originally run was wealthy the speed, completing 6th in general.

The ladies’ goliath slalom was dropped on Saturday because of unfavorable atmospheric conditions making the course hazardous. The occasion will be rescheduled.

Advertisement

Also Read