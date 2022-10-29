Emma Raducanu of Great Britain will miss the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Glasgow in November because her right wrist injury has not healed.

The competition, which will start on November 8, will be captained by the 2021 US Open winner. The same issue forced the 19-year-old to withdraw from the Transylvania Open in Romania earlier this month.

“It’s disappointing to get the news from the doctors that I won’t be ready in time, particularly with it being on home soil,” Raducanu was quoted as saying by BBC.

Only the group winners at the Billie Jean King Cup will advance to the semifinals, including the British team, which was put into a group with Kazakhstan and Spain.

Raducanu made her tournament debut in the qualification match against the Czech Republic in April. She was chosen for the Finals along with Harriet Dart, Katie Boulter, and Heather Watson, with a fifth player being added later.

“I tried to do everything possible to get it ready in time. Since my last tournament, I’ve been working every day on physical training and rehab. I’ve got confidence in my teammates and look forward to playing next year,” She continued.

Currently, Raducanu is scheduled to take the field against Ons Jabeur in an exhibition game on December 16 in Abu Dhabi.

