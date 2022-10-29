Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • Emma Raducanu will miss the Billie Jean King Cup Finals due to injury
Emma Raducanu will miss the Billie Jean King Cup Finals due to injury

Emma Raducanu will miss the Billie Jean King Cup Finals due to injury

Articles
Advertisement
Emma Raducanu will miss the Billie Jean King Cup Finals due to injury

Emma Raducanu will miss the Billie Jean King Cup Finals due to injury

Advertisement

Emma Raducanu of Great Britain will miss the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Glasgow in November because her right wrist injury has not healed.

The competition, which will start on November 8, will be captained by the 2021 US Open winner. The same issue forced the 19-year-old to withdraw from the Transylvania Open in Romania earlier this month.

“It’s disappointing to get the news from the doctors that I won’t be ready in time, particularly with it being on home soil,” Raducanu was quoted as saying by BBC.

Only the group winners at the Billie Jean King Cup will advance to the semifinals, including the British team, which was put into a group with Kazakhstan and Spain.

Raducanu made her tournament debut in the qualification match against the Czech Republic in April. She was chosen for the Finals along with Harriet Dart, Katie Boulter, and Heather Watson, with a fifth player being added later.

Advertisement

“I tried to do everything possible to get it ready in time. Since my last tournament, I’ve been working every day on physical training and rehab. I’ve got confidence in my teammates and look forward to playing next year,” She continued.

Currently, Raducanu is scheduled to take the field against Ons Jabeur in an exhibition game on December 16 in Abu Dhabi.

Also Read

Supercomputer forecasts Argentina’s 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph
Supercomputer forecasts Argentina’s 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph

Supercomputer suggests that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will face off against...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Sharjeel Khan discussed his batting powerplay approach for PSL 8
Sharjeel Khan discussed his batting powerplay approach for PSL 8
Fakhar Zaman shed light on his batting strategy ahead of PSL 8
Fakhar Zaman shed light on his batting strategy ahead of PSL 8
Arshad Nadeem hopes to be fit for World Athletics Championship
Arshad Nadeem hopes to be fit for World Athletics Championship
Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi exhibition Match Live score | PSL 2023 Live
Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi exhibition Match Live score | PSL 2023 Live
Garena Free Fire Redeem Code Today for February 05, 2023- Details
Garena Free Fire Redeem Code Today for February 05, 2023- Details
Wordle today February 05, 2023: Here’s answer
Wordle today February 05, 2023: Here’s answer
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story