England’s Curran pleads for third Umpire on obstruction help

Sam Curran argues third umpire rule on players obstructing the field should not be required.

Matthew Wade’s confrontation with Mark Wood in T20 World Cup warm-up drew criticism.

England captain Jos Buttler said he didn’t appeal because he wanted to avoid controversy.

Sam Curran argues third umpires should rule on players obstructing the field rather than requiring players to appeal as controversy continues following Matthew Wade’s confrontation with Mark Wood in a T20 World Cup warm-up.

Wade impeded Wood’s catch attempt in Perth on Sunday, drawing condemnation from fans and media critics.

Buttler said he didn’t observe the incident fully and wanted to avoid controversy at the start of the series.

Curran said his captain “probably” made the right call, but such decisions in the future should be taken from players.

“As players, you’re seeing the ball go up,” he told reporters in Canberra on Tuesday.

“Maybe that’s the easiest way, just go straight to the third umpire. It’s probably hard for the umpires on the field because they’re also watching the ball.

“I hope it doesn’t happen too often, but in those big moments, a wicket could be the difference between winning and losing, so maybe that’s the best way.”

Buttler said after England’s 8-run win on Sunday that he might have appealed if the stakes were higher. The T20 World Cup is coming up soon.

Curran agreed that the importance of a World Cup game could make things change.

“When you play a game against Australia or at the World Cup, for example, you will be competitive and want to win at all costs,” he said.

“In the moment, you’d hope they take it upstairs to the third umpire and make the best decision, because Woody bowled a good ball there and probably deserved a wicket, and Wade is kind of in the way.”

