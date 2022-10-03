Advertisement
English player Moeen Ali praises Karachi cuisine

  • English player Moeen Ali praises Karachi cuisine.
  • He was a little “disappointed” in Lahore.
  • He also expressed his appreciation for the series’ security measures.
An English player Moeen Ali said he was a little “disappointed” in Lahore on Sunday but said he loved the food in Karachi.

When he was questioned about his experience on the Pakistan tour and the team’s performance leading up to the T20 World Cup 2022, he was speaking to the media after winning the series 4-3.

Pakistan dropped the seven-match series after a lacklustre performance on Sunday, losing the final T20I against England by 67 runs.

He said, “It was a good series for us as English players performed well throughout the series,”

“Efforts were required for come back in series after losing two matches continuously, though I am happy to see that batters and bowlers accepted the challenge and won the series.”

Moeen Ali also spoke highly of Pakistan’s hospitality and gushed about how much he enjoyed the cuisine in Karachi.

England’s captain said, “Food wise. I’ve been a little bit disappointed in Lahore. Karachi was nice,”

He also expressed his appreciation for the series’ security measures.

“The security has been outstanding and much more than we expected. We were looked after very well.”

