Manchester City beat Manchester United 6-3 at the Etihad on Sunday.

Erling Haaland and Phil Foden each scored a hat-trick for City.

It was City’s first win in 52 years in the Manchester derby.

Haaland made league history by becoming the first player to score a hat-trick in three successive home games as his team defeated Manchester United 6-3 to preserve second position.

When local hero Phil Foden scored his own hat-trick in the 72nd minute, City just had to wait six minutes for another one to occur after waiting 52 years for a player to score a hat-trick in the Manchester derby. In the 89th and 90th minutes, United added two more goals to make the final score somewhat respectable.

With 17 goals in 10 games, Haaland, who transferred from Borussia Dortmund to City in the summer, is presently Europe’s most dangerous goal scorer. He was spectacular against United, scoring three goals and assisting on two more.

Foden’s touchdown on a Bernardo Silva cross in the eighth minute gave City the lead. Haaland scored the game’s first goal in a flash by first heading in a corner and then finishing Kevin de Bruyne’s lovely pass.

After the Norwegian took the lead, Foden had a simple opportunity to make it 4-0 before the break.

Erik ten Hag’s team had a terrible day as Anthony and Anthony Martial scored goals for United to make it 4-1, then 6-2, and 6-3. This comes after a recent improvement in play.

Haaland is in such fantastic health, and City, who are only one point behind Arsenal, are the favourites to win the league title—their seventh in as many years—remain in that position.

