Ex-India captain Sunil Gavaskar questions Pakistan’s picks

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar is the latest person to join the chorus of those who have criticised Pakistan’s side selection for their match against India in the Twenty20 World Cup.

As Pakistan’s chances of advancing to the semifinals become increasingly dim, there has been an increase in the level of criticism levelled at the team selection.

Gavaskar made this comparison as he was participating in a show that was broadcast on Indian television. He stated that Pakistan has Muhammad Wasim Jr. similar to how India has Hardik Pandya.

“Wasim is a new player but he can provide a good over and play some good shots as well. Pakistan did not include him in the squad against India and they played two spinners instead. This would have been fine in Sydney but not in other venues,” he said.

He went on to say that Pakistan ought to select Wasim for the team because in addition to bowling, he is also capable of playing strokes, as he shown while competing against Zimbabwe. “He possesses the talent, and in that regard he is comparable to Hardik Pandya. “He has that talent, he is like Hardik Pandya. He is new but he can play those lofty shots and can give you a couple of overs as well,”

“They don’t have a very settled middle order. In the T20I matches they played before, Fakhar Zaman played at number 3 or 4. Now he is just part of the squad, but not in the XI. Shan Masood is also there. although he is scoring runs. But I feel their selection hasn’t been good,” he went on to explain.

He stated that Pakistan’s selection is not appropriate and went on to say that the squad requires a player who is capable of giving 3–4 overs and scoring 30 runs in the last few overs.

In Pakistan’s opening match of the Twenty20 World Cup, they were defeated by India. After that, the squad was defeated by Zimbabwe, which resulted in significant backlash from cricket fans, followers, and analysts criticising the selection of the team.

