Faizan Riaz & Umar Amin from Northern hit a century against Sindh.

Northern was still 97 runs behind Sindh’s 457 for eight declared.

Faizan was still batting at 106 when the day’s play was called off

Faizan Riaz hit his 14th first-class century and Umar Amin his 25th career century to lead Northern to 363 for six against Sindh on day three of the four-day Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad.

As Northern was still 97 runs behind Sindh’s 457 for eight declared, Faizan was still batting at 106 when the day’s play was called off after Umar Amin, who had began the day at 60, was dismissed after hitting 105. Eight fours and a six were hit in Faizan’s 252-ball innings, while 14 fours and a six were hit in Umar’s 209-ball knock.

Umar and Faizan added 85 runs for the third wicket when the third day began at 129 for two. They had previously added 71 runs for the unbroken seventh wicket with captain Nauman Ali (36 not out).

Balochistan’s fightback against Central Punjab is led by Imam.

Imam-ul-Haq was spearheading Balochistan’s comeback against Central Punjab at the Pindi Cricket Stadium as the first Test began. The left-handed batsman had 72 when Balochistan finished the day at 137 for one, 350 runs ahead of Central Punjab, who had declared their first innings at 545 for six.

Imam gave his team a 132-run first wicket start with Imran Butt by hitting eight fours in 157 balls (53).

Tayyab Tahir was batting at position 118 as Central Punjab started their first innings at 417 for four in response to Balochistan’s 185. Qasim Akram was batting at position 59. Tayyab went out after hitting 137 (244 balls, 12 fours, and one six), and Qasim Akram, who was unfortunate to lose to Amad Butt at the score of 92, missed out on a first-class century. The 136-ball inning by Qasim featured 13 fours and a six.

The other Central Punjab batter to score runs was Aamer Yamin, who scored 50 not out off of 30 balls while hitting seven fours and a six.

The match between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Southern Punjab was poised for a thrilling conclusion after Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had a 207-run lead with seven wickets still in play.

With Kamran Ghulam (41) and Sajid Khan (12) at the wicket, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa finished the third day of play at 275 for seven after losing the first innings by 68 runs and restarting at four for one.

The two batters combined for 162 runs for the third wicket after Khyber Pakhtunkhwa fell to eight for two, with Sahibzada Farhan scoring the highest total to date with 83 (147 balls, 12×4, 1×6) and Waqar Ahmed scoring 75 (152 balls, 11×4, 1×6).

Fast bowlers Hasan Ali (three for 67) and Ali Usman (three for 82) shared the Southern Punjab team’s wickets.

