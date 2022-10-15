Fakhar Zaman a member of Pakistan’s 15-player T20 World Cup roster

Fakhar Zaman replaces injured Usman Qadir in T20 World Cup squad
Pakistan replace leg-spinner Usman Qadir with batsman Fakhar Zaman in 15-man squad...
Fakhar Zaman and Usman Qadir have been switched positions in Pakistan’s roster for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022.
Usman has been dropped to the travelling reserves, while Fakhar has been added to the 15-player roster.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), which confirmed the report, said that the change was required because Qadir has not yet fully recovered from a hairline fracture he sustained on his right thumb during the September 25 T20I match against England in Karachi.
Before October 22, the leg-spinner won’t be up for selection.
Along with Shaheen Shah Afridi, Fakhar will arrive in Brisbane from London on Saturday. The team management will evaluate the left-handed batter’s fitness during the two warm-up games against Afghanistan on October 19 and England on October 17, respectively.
Green Team:
Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood.
Travelling reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir.
Pakistan’s World Cup match schedule:
Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.