Fakhar Zaman replaces Usman Qadir in T20 World Cup squad

Pakistan replace leg-spinner Usman Qadir with batsman Fakhar Zaman in 15-man squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Pakistan has to play warm-up matches against England and Afghanistan in Brisbane on October 17 and 19 respectively.

Pakistan has replaced leg-spinner, Usman Qadir, with batsman Fakhar Zaman in the 15-man squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Usman Qadir will remain in Australia as a traveling reserve player with the national squad.

Advertisement

Usman Qadir suffered an injury during the T20 International match against England on September 25. PCB’s statement said that he would not be available for selection till October 22, after which Pakistan can bring him back into their main squad as an injury replacement.

Earlier, Fakhar Zaman was among the three players who were included in the Pakistan squad as a reserve cricketer. He along with Shaheen Shah Afridi will reach Brisbane from London on Saturday.

Pakistan has to play warm-up matches against England and Afghanistan in Brisbane on October 17 and 19 respectively.

Pakistan Squad

Babar Azam (Captain), Shadab Khan (Vice-Captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Muhammad Hasnain, Muhammad Nawaz, Muhammad Rizwan, Muhammad Wasim Jr., Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Shan Masood.

Travel Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dhani and Usman Qadir.

Advertisement

Pakistan Match Schedule in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022:

October 23 – vs India, Melbourne

27 October – vs Qualifier, Perth

30 October – v Qualifier, Perth

November 3 – vs South Africa, Sydney

November 6 – vs Bangladesh, Adelaide

Advertisement

Also Read Crystal Palace FC says, ‘Absolute pleasure having Shaheen’ Shaheen Afridi suffered a knee injury during Pakistan's two-match Test series in...