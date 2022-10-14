Fakhar Zaman replaces Usman Qadir in T20 World Cup squad

Crystal Palace FC says, ‘Absolute pleasure having Shaheen’
Pakistan has replaced leg-spinner, Usman Qadir, with batsman Fakhar Zaman in the 15-man squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Usman Qadir will remain in Australia as a traveling reserve player with the national squad.
Usman Qadir suffered an injury during the T20 International match against England on September 25. PCB’s statement said that he would not be available for selection till October 22, after which Pakistan can bring him back into their main squad as an injury replacement.
Earlier, Fakhar Zaman was among the three players who were included in the Pakistan squad as a reserve cricketer. He along with Shaheen Shah Afridi will reach Brisbane from London on Saturday.
Pakistan has to play warm-up matches against England and Afghanistan in Brisbane on October 17 and 19 respectively.
Babar Azam (Captain), Shadab Khan (Vice-Captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Muhammad Hasnain, Muhammad Nawaz, Muhammad Rizwan, Muhammad Wasim Jr., Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Shan Masood.
Travel Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dhani and Usman Qadir.
October 23 – vs India, Melbourne
27 October – vs Qualifier, Perth
30 October – v Qualifier, Perth
November 3 – vs South Africa, Sydney
November 6 – vs Bangladesh, Adelaide
