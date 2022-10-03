Fans berate Pakistan for their sluggish batting against England.

, England defeated Pakistan by 67 runs in the series-deciding match to win the seven-match series.

The crowd could be heard yelling “parchi, parchi” as the player made his way back to the pavilion.

Advertisement

The series-deciding match between Pakistan and England took place on Sunday at the Gaddafi Stadium, where Pakistan once again struggled at the plate.

After a brilliant performance from Dawid Malan and the bowlers, England defeated Pakistan by 67 runs in the series-deciding match to win the seven-match series.

The Green Shirts’ terrible performance versus England was lamented by the crowd. Imam-ul-Haq, a Pakistani cricketer, pleaded with spectators on Sunday not to jeer at players no matter how well they play.

Khushdil Shah was the target of taunts from the crowd last night at Gaddafi Stadium during the last T20I match between Pakistan and England after he was brought back to the pavilion.

The left-handed batter participated in four of the seven games and tallied 63 runs across the series.

The crowd could be heard yelling “parchi, parchi” as the player made his way back to the pavilion in a video that was posted on Twitter.

Advertisement

I would like to request our fans to avoid such rants at any player as it can badly impact the player’s health and try to support them like you always do, regardless of the results. We play for YOU, we play for PAKISTAN 🇵🇰 Stay blessed ✨ pic.twitter.com/GKZgR9o9Z9 — Imam Ul Haq (@ImamUlHaq12) October 2, 2022

Advertisement

Taking to the microblogging platform, Imam penned the following message: “I would want to advise our fans to avoid such rants at any player as it can adversely damage the player’s health and try to support them like you always do, regardless of the results.”

The athlete added that the team competes for Pakistan and its supporters.

Pakistan dropped the seven-match series after a lackluster performance on Sunday, losing the final T20I against England by 67 runs.

Also Read PAK vs ENG: England set a huge target of 210 in 7th T20 match Mohammad Rizwan, a wicketkeeper-batsman, and Haris Rauf, a bowler, have been added....