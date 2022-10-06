Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fawad Alam completes historical 14000 First-class runs

Fawad Alam completes historical 14000 First-class runs

Articles
Advertisement
Fawad Alam completes historical 14000 First-class runs

Fawad Alam completes historical 14000 First-class runs

Advertisement
  • The left-handed batsman was playing in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022.
  • The match was played at the Iqbal Cricket Stadium in Faisalabad.

Fawad Alam, veteran Pakistan Test batsman attained another career milestone while playing in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022.

Advertisement

The match was played at the Iqbal Cricket Stadium in Faisalabad.

The left-handed batter reached the enormous milestone of 14000 first-class runs during Thursday’s encounter between Northern and Sindh, which was the second of the tournament.

In the 193rd first-class game, Fawad attained the landmark.

Fawad recorded his 42nd century in first-class cricket earlier in the four-day event’s first game.

Advertisement

Also Read

Conor Benn failed drug test before his bout with Chris Eubank Jr
Conor Benn failed drug test before his bout with Chris Eubank Jr

Conor Benn tested positive for "trace quantities of a reproductive medicine." prior...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story