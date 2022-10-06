Fawad Alam completes historical 14000 First-class runs

The left-handed batsman was playing in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022.

The match was played at the Iqbal Cricket Stadium in Faisalabad.

Fawad Alam, veteran Pakistan Test batsman attained another career milestone while playing in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022.

The left-handed batter reached the enormous milestone of 14000 first-class runs during Thursday’s encounter between Northern and Sindh, which was the second of the tournament.

In the 193rd first-class game, Fawad attained the landmark.

Fawad recorded his 42nd century in first-class cricket earlier in the four-day event’s first game.

