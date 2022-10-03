Fawad Chaudhry hitting sixes, video goes viral

He was seen hitting some excellent sixes in a video that went viral online.

Senior PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry could be seen having fun on the field and making excellent shots in a video that went viral online.

Politicians are not the only ones who like performing miracles with the bat and the ball in Pakistan, where cricket is the de facto national sport.

Fawad was seen practicing his cricket skills at a nearby cricket pitch in the Twitter video. As people clapped for him, he was seen hitting a six.

“Good shot Fawad Chaudhry! Had he played for the team today (Sunday) [against England], we would have seen some sixes,” the user wrote.

گڈ شاٹ @fawadchaudhry آج ٹیم میں انہیں ہی کھلا لیتے چھکے تو دیکھنے کو مل جاتے۔😊 pic.twitter.com/7Wl4I5uAtC — Khurram Iqbal (@khurram143) October 2, 2022

In response to the video, some online users praised his batting, while others recommended that he start the forthcoming T20 World Cup in 2022 as the opener. Pakistan had completed the seven-match series the day before by defeating England in the last T20I by a score of 67 runs.

