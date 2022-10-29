FC Barcelona names a replacement for Sergio Busquets

Sergio Busquets will be replaced by Barcelona

The experienced midfielder and team captain Sergio Busquets will be replaced by Barcelona, who have already found their replacement.

Relevo reports that the sports management staff at Barcelona are looking into the possibility of bringing in Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante as a potential replacement for the Spaniard.

Kante had surgery on his hamstring not too long ago, and as a result, he will not be able to participate in the forthcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

ESPN had claimed earlier that Barcelona had stepped up their search for a new midfielder to take the role of Sergio Busquets so that they may acquire a new player in the month of January.

Barca investigated the possibility of acquiring Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad and Ruben Neves from Wolverhampton Wanderers during the summer of 2018. These two players were considered possible replacements for Frenkie de Jong in the event that he moved to the Premier League.

However, De Jong made it clear that he wanted to continue playing for Barcelona despite the fact that the team was putting pressure on him to either agree to a transfer outside of the country or take a wage cut.

A few months later, though, as Barcelona begins to prepare for life without Busquets as the club captain, they find themselves once again on the market for a deep-lying midfielder.

Busquets will be without a contract at the conclusion of the current season and has come under scrutiny for errors made in their most recent losses to Inter Milan, Real Madrid, and Bayern. Busquets will not have a contract at the end of the current season.

The Catalonia club was eliminated from the UEFA Champions League as a result of Inter Milan’s victory over Viktoria Plzen. As a result of this, the Catalonia club will now compete in the Europa League.

