FIFA requests report on catastrophe from Indonesian football authorities

FIFA requests a report on the catastrophe from Indonesian football authorities.

Its safety regulations prohibit the use of firearms or “crowd control gas” during matches.

The team will continue its probe over the upcoming weeks to ascertain who was responsible for the calamity.

Advertisement

The catastrophe at the Indonesian football stadium, which claimed the lives of over 174 supporters, was described as a tragic day for everyone involved by the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA).

The organization in charge of world soccer called the occurrence a “sad day for everybody involved” and asked the Indonesian football authorities to submit a report on it.

Its safety regulations prohibit the use of firearms or “crowd control gas” during matches.

Officials report that at least 174 people, including 17 minors, died in a football stampede in Indonesia over the weekend. The Southeast Asian nation is under increasing pressure to provide an explanation for what transpired in one of the biggest stadium catastrophes in history.

Endah Wahyuni, the older sister of two boys, Ahmad Cahyo, 15, and Muhammad Farel, 14, who died after getting trapped in the melee, stated, “My family and I didn’t expect it would turn out like this.”

At the funeral for her brothers on Sunday, she continued, “They liked soccer, but this was their first time seeing Arema live at Kanjuruhan stadium.

Advertisement

The country will establish an impartial fact-finding commission, made up of academics, soccer experts, and government members, according to Mahfud MD, Indonesia’s senior security minister, who made the announcement on Monday.

The team will continue its probe over the upcoming weeks to ascertain who was responsible for the calamity, he said.

Also Read