First T20I tri-series match, Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by 21 runs

Pakistan won the first game of the T20I tri-series by 20 runs after reaching 167-5, thanks to wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan, who maintained his impressive form and produced another half-century on Friday.

At Hagley Oval, in chilly, challenging conditions, Rizwan batted through the innings, scoring seven fours and two sixes in his undefeated 78.

His 50-ball knock set the tone for the opening game of a series that also featured the hosts New Zealand and was used by the three teams as practice for the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Rizwan, who is currently the best T20 batsman in the world, didn’t give the opposition a chance as he raised his lifetime average in the shortest international format to 54.34.

The 30-year-old wicketkeeper-opener was in excellent form during the T20 home series loss to England, scoring a series-high 316 runs.

After being asked to bat, Rizwan navigated a wicket with an unnatural pace that led to a number of errors from his teammates.

The five wickets lost all came from outfield catches, including two from Taskin Ahmed, Bangladesh’s finest bowler, who finished with a 2-25.

Following an opening stand of 52 with skipper Babar Azam, Shan Masood (31 off 22 balls) provided Rizwan with the most assistance (22 off 25).

On a field that had been made hard earlier in the week by unforeseen weather circumstances, players from both sides frequently stumbled.

On Thursday morning, a frigid blast forced ground crew to clear snow from the outfield and covers.

For the start of the match, the temperature had risen to a comparatively warm 12 degrees Celsius (54F).

