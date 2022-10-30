Football game called off, after an air raid warning

An air raid warning forced the suspension of yesterday’s match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Oleksandria in Lviv.

Siren sounded to send the players to the locker room.

Shakhtar was behind 1-0 in the first half.

At the start of the country’s Premier League season in August, competitive football made a comeback in Ukraine, but the continuous conflict has ruined it.

“The game’s participants went to the shelter. Be careful and locate a secure area “Shakhtar published something on their official Twitter page.

Later, a draw resulted in the game.

