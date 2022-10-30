Advertisement
Football game called off, after an air raid warning

Articles
  • An air raid warning forced the suspension of yesterday’s match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Oleksandria in Lviv.
  • Siren sounded to send the players to the locker room.
  • Shakhtar was behind 1-0 in the first half.
At the start of the country’s Premier League season in August, competitive football made a comeback in Ukraine, but the continuous conflict has ruined it.

An air raid warning forced the suspension of yesterday’s match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Oleksandria in Lviv for more than an hour.

When the siren sounded to send the players to the locker room, Shakhtar was behind 1-0 in the first half.

“The game’s participants went to the shelter. Be careful and locate a secure area “Shakhtar published something on their official Twitter page.

Later, a draw resulted in the game.

Also Read

Indonesia may demolish football stadium where stampede took over 130 lives
Indonesia may demolish football stadium where stampede took over 130 lives

Indonesia may demolish the football stadium where the stampede took over 130...

