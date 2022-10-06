Former captain stresses importance of Shoaib Malik for Pakistani team

Former captain stresses the importance of Shoaib Malik for the Pakistani team.

Nazar stated that Malik’s involvement in the starting XI would be advantageous.

Malik has experience batting all the way through in professional cricket.

Advertisement

Former captain Mudassar Nazar emphasized the importance of selecting all-rounder Shoaib Malik for the T20I team following Pakistan’s 4-3 series loss to England.

In an interview with Cricket Pakistan, Nazar stated that Malik’s involvement in the starting XI would be advantageous given the manner Pakistan plays T20 Internationals.

“While England played with a full-fledged side aside from one or two players and with all of their departments covered, Pakistan fought admirably. Pakistan was competing with only three to four players at the time “said he.

“The key area of vulnerability for Pakistan has been the middle order. Despite selectors’ insistence on using the same batters there, concerns have been raised regarding the middle order’s susceptibility “explained Nazar.

“Babar and Rizwan are supposed to bat for 12 or 13 overs in Pakistan’s format, and then sloggers are supposed to come in and help set a target towards the end, but this wasn’t happening. Shoaib Malik must be present given the way Pakistan plays since they extend their innings and Malik has experience batting all the way through in professional cricket “said the 66-year-old.

Also Read Mudassar Nazar says Shoaib Malik needed in middle-order Pakistan were defeated 4-3 by England in the series of Twenty20 internationals....