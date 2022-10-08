Former WWE wrestler Sara Lee dies at 30.

Advertisement
Sara Lee, an ex-WWE wrestler, passed away on Friday at the young age of 30.

Lee’s mother said “It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus. We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn.”

In 2015, the young champion took first place in the WWE reality competition series Tough Enough.

People have expressed shock and anguish at the star’s passing while also sending condolences from all across the world.

WWE paid tribute to Lee on Twitter and wrote, “she was an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world”

“WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans”

WWE wrestler Nikki ASH expressed her affection for Lee by describing him as a “kind and selfless” person. She wrote, “I adore you, Sara,” and added that Lee always made her “laugh.”

In the message, she included beautiful pictures of the two pals.

Chelsea Green, a wrestler, also offered her sympathy for the Tough Enough winner, stating that “no amount of words can bring back” Lee, who she described as a “wonderful human.”

She wrote that Sara Lee will be deeply missed and sent her sympathies to her family.

Lee left behind her three children, Westin Blake, and other family members.

Many people who commented on social media posts mourning the wrestler’s passing wished for him to find peace.

 

