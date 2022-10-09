Gavin Stokes killed in Glasgow roundabout crash

Tri-Series: Naseem Shah fit, Mohammad Hasnain on complete rest
The two young pacers for Pakistan contracted a virus. Naseem works on...
Gavin Stokes was said as be a “kind son, wonderful dad, brother, uncle, and friend.” At 3.2 seconds, Mr. Stokes’ goal was among quickest ever.
A “loving son, terrific parent, brother, uncle and friend” is how his family has described him.
Mr. Stokes, a gifted football player in his childhood, scored one of the quickest goals ever timed at 3.2 seconds.
He played for a number of football teams, including Dundee United, Kilbirnie, Maryhill Juniors, Irvine Meadow, and Alloa Athletic, and was a Scotland junior international.
The electrician’s family released a statement saying that he was “the life and spirit of the party,” was incredibly loved, and would be sorely missed by his mother Alice, father Edward, sister Shannon, brother Garry, and niece Isla.
It further stated that spending time with his son Freddie was one of Mr. Stokes’ top priorities in life.
“He was raised by Gavin and Lauren, his partner, to be the finest boy ever. Gavin’s favourite activity was spending time with Freddie, who was his entire universe “It read.
The Mercedes GLC apparently left the road when Mr. Stokes lost control of it, according to the police.
Emergency personnel arrived, but he was declared dead there and then.
Catch all the football News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.