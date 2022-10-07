Gimnasia fan dies in Boca Juniors crowd clashes in Argentina

During the game between Gimnasia and Boca Juniors, there were fights between fans and police.

Tear gas and rubber bullets were used to stop the fights.

One person died and many more were hurt during the games in La Plata, Argentina.

During the game between Gimnasia and Boca Juniors in the city of La Plata, there were fights between the crowd and the police. One Gimnasia fan was killed.

At least one person died and many more were hurt when Gimnasia fans and police fought during Thursday’s game between Gimnasia and Boca Juniors in Argentina. Tear gas and rubber bullets were used to stop the fights.

With only nine minutes left on the clock, referee Hernan Mastrangelo had to stop the game because it was clear that something very bad was happening outside the stadium.

In La Plata, only home fans were there because Buenos Aires province banned traveling fans from going to games in 2013 because there were so many fights.

So, local media in Argentina has said that away fans were trying to force their way into the stadium, which is why the authorities had to do something.

Cesar Reguiero, who was 57 years old and a supporter of Gimnasia, died after the fights. Sergio Berni, the security minister for the province of Buenos Aires, told reporters, “Unfortunately, someone has died. When he was taken to the hospital, he died of a heart problem.

Tear gas was shot outside the venue and made its way inside. Players had to leave the field with their faces covered, and fans rushed from the stands onto the field as they desperately tried to get out.

Leonardo Morales, a gimnasia player, said that his family was caught up in the chaos. “My two-year-old son couldn’t breathe,” he said. We don’t know what to do and are worried about everyone in the stands. This is madness. We were just playing a normal football game, but then it turned into this, and we felt like our relatives were in danger.”

Mastrangelo told TyC Sports about his decision to take action: “I talked to the players in the locker room to see how they were doing, and several of them said they were very worried about their family members who were in the stadium.

“We never had the physical strength to keep playing because the air was too thick to breathe. I’ve never had anything like this happen to me before. We’re all very sad about what’s going on.”

Sporting and governing bodies are going to start a full investigation into what happened and why it happened.

In an official statement, the Argentine Football Association said, “The AFA strongly rejects the events that took place today near Gimnasia stadium and expresses its commitment to keep working to get rid of this kind of behaviour that hurts the spirit of football.”

Boca Juniors has said that it is “regrettable” that a football fan died at a game and has asked for “a deep call for reflection.”

Gimnasia said, “We will demand that what happened be looked into until the people who caused this terrible day are found.”

“Our club followed the rules that the security agencies had set up. There was no overselling of tickets, and our partners and fans did the right thing.”

They went on to say that the club “rejects the overzealous actions of security forces at the entrance and around the stadium.”

The Liga Profesional de Futbol has said that the game in question will be moved to a later date.

