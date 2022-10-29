Glenn Phillips had a tremendous innings, playing absolutely flawlessly

After a shaky beginning, New Zealand played really well once they got into the game. Glenn Phillips had a tremendous innings, playing absolutely flawlessly. This has to be one of the best innings in the history of the Twenty20 International World Cup.

When he came in, his side was already in a precarious position. He started out slowly, but he picked up the pace as the innings progressed. They were able to put up a respectable score as a result of the solid relationship that he and Daryl Mitchell built in the centre of the field.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka, after getting off to a good start, missed a few catches in the middle of the field, gifted some easy boundaries, and bowled some wasteful no-balls.

Let’s see what the Sri Lankans can achieve with this score, which is a respectable number already on the board.

Playing XI:

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Ashen Bandara, Pramod Madushan, Kasun Rajitha, Jeffrey Vandersay.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill.