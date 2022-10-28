Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has suggested that former cricket team captain Sarfaraz Ahmed should be brought back and made captain

Jamaat-i-Islami has proposed a remedy to the problems that the Pakistani cricket team is having in the ongoing Twenty20 World Cup, which is being played in Australia. The squad has been losing one match after another.

JI Karachi Chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has suggested that former cricket team captain Sarfaraz Ahmed should be brought back and made captain of the team as this was the only solution to the team’s ongoing problems. Rehman’s proposal was made in light of the fact that Sarfaraz Ahmed should be made captain of the team.

Hafiz Naeem said “No other solution except making Sarfaraz the Captain.”

The leader of the JI remarked in another tweet that Babar Azam is a fantastic player, but that it would be best to relieve him of the pressure of being the captain of the team.

“Apart from this, there is no way but to make Sarfaraz Ahmed captain of all three formats immediately,” he added.

After suffering defeats against India and Zimbabwe in their first two matches, the Pakistani team’s chances of making it to the Twenty20 World Cup are looking increasingly bleak.

No other solution except making Sarfaraz the Captain. pic.twitter.com/SlENMOBoW5 — Naeem ur Rehman (@NaeemRehmanEngr) October 27, 2022

