Has Suryakumar Yadav beaten record for fasted hitter to 1000 T20I runs?

Suryakumar became the first player to face 1000 balls in a Twenty20 international match.

Suryakumar accomplished the feat on Sunday at the Barsapara Stadium.

Colin Munro of New Zealand takes third place after reaching the milestone in 635 balls.

Suryakumar Yadav, an Indian hitter, became the first player to face 1000 balls in a Twenty20 international match.

Suryakumar accomplished the feat on Sunday at the Barsapara Stadium during India’s second T20I match against South Africa.

In the shortest format of the game, the right-handed batter only needs 573 pitches to finish 1000 runs.

Yadav’s scorching 61 off only 22 deliveries helped the Men in Blue reach their lofty 238-run mark.

Australia’s Glenn Maxwell, who needed 604 balls to reach the 1000-run milestone, is second on the list. While Colin Munro of New Zealand takes third place after reaching the milestone in 635 balls.

Fastest by balls faced to 1000 T20I runs:

573 – Suryakumar Yadav — India 604 – Glenn Maxwell — Australia 635 – Colin Munro — New Zealand 640 – Evin Lewis — West Indies 654 – Thisara Perera — Sri Lanka Advertisement 656 – George Munsey — Scotland 657 – Tony Ura — Papua New Guinea

