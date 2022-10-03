Henry Cejudo advises Khamzat Chimaev take on Gilbert Burns

Henry Cejudo suggested rematch between Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns.

The Chechen’s most recent victory came earlier this month at UFC 279.

Weight decrease for his battle with Nate Diaz could put his title defence in danger.

Henry Cejudo has suggested a rematch between Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns. Chimaev’s most recent victory in his remarkable UFC ascension.

Came earlier this month at UFC 279 when he defeated late replacement Kevin Holland.

It wasn’t all good news, though, as the Chechen star’s weight decrease for his battle with Nate Diaz puts his championship defence at 170 pounds in jeopardy.

Old two-weight champion Henry Cejudo believes that his former rival Burns, who displayed excellent performance in his defeat, may join him at 185 pounds.

“Gilbert Burns won their match in Jacksonville, Florida, and instead of lowering their weight to 170 pounds, we raise it to 185 pounds. I enjoyed that battle, and I predict they’ll repeat it “When discussing a potential follow-up fight between Chimaev and Burns on his YouTube channel, Cejudo stated.

“I think this time we’re going to be able to see if Khamzat could really take him down like he said he would at will and I just think this is a matchup that Gilbert wants and that Khamzat has talked about. I say you guys run it back at 185 pounds.”

Chimaev competed in a thrilling match against a Brazilian opponent in April. Despite being knocked down twice, Chimaev got back up and recorded a knockdown of his own to secure the judges’ decision.

