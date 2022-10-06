Advertisement
Henry Cejudo predicts Jon Jones will kick UFC champion Israel Adesanya

  • Henry Cejudo predicts Jon Jones will kick UFC champion Israel Adesanya.
  • Adesanya and Jones have been threatening to fight for years.
  • ones hasn’t fought since losing his light-heavyweight crown more than two years ago.
Henry Cejudo, a former UFC two-weight champion, claimed that Jon Jones would kick Israel Adesanya, the current UFC champion, if the two ever faced off.

Adesanya and Jones have been threatening to fight for years, but since then, their paths have diverged significantly. Jones hasn’t fought since losing his light-heavyweight crown more than two years ago, but Adesanya has climbed to No. 2 in the organization’s pound-for-pound rankings following five successful defenses of his middleweight crown since winning it in late 2019.

Jones has received help from Cejudo in getting ready for his comeback, and Cejudo has given him the go-ahead to “kill” Adesanya in a potential match.

Cejudo said on his YouTube channel, “Jones would kill Israel. If you were to let Jones like literally kill him, Jones would kill him. That’s how much he doesn’t like him. It’s understood though too,”

“The reason why I kind of started not becoming a fan of Israel is just because of the simple fact that he talked about his [Jon Jones’] mom who is deceased. For me, that was like a dealbreaker,”

“That’s the stuff that really threw me off with Israel, that’s really not cool man. There is somewhat limits to this stuff and you don’t do that.”

