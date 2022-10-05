Henry Cejudo says, ‘Jones would kill Israel’

He has successfully defended his title five times in a row.

Is ranked No. 2 in the organization’s pound-for-pound rankings.

Henry Cejudo, former UFC two-weight champion claimed that Jon Jones would kick Israel Adesanya, the current UFC champion.

If the two ever faced off.

Adesanya and Jones have been threatening to fight for years, but since then, their paths have diverged significantly. Jones hasn’t fought since losing his light-heavyweight crown more than two years ago, but Adesanya has climbed to No. 2 in the organization’s pound-for-pound rankings following five successful defences of his middleweight crown since winning it in late 2019.

Jones has received help from Henry Cejudo in getting ready for his comeback, and Cejudo has given him the go-ahead to “kill” Adesanya in a potential match.

"Jones would kill Israel. If you were to let Jones like literally kill him, Jones would kill him. That's how much he doesn't like him. It's understood though too," Cejudo said on his YouTube channel. Advertisement "The reason why I kind of started not becoming a fan of Israel is just because of the simple fact that he talked about his [Jon Jones'] mom who is deceased. For me, that was like a dealbreaker. That's the stuff that really threw me off with Israel, that's really not cool man. There is somewhat limits to this stuff and you don't do that."