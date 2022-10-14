Here is what you need to know about Pakistan Junior League

Pakistan Junior League is kind league will showcase some of the world’s best Under-19 talent.

Six teams will compete for the PKR 10 million first-place prize and the tournament trophy.

90 players, including 24 from 11 other countries, were chosen in a selection.

Advertisement

The first-ever Pakistan Junior League is kind league will showcase not only Pakistan’s but some of the world’s best U19 talent in the 16-day long competition that includes six teams.

The Bahawalpur Royals, Gujranwala Giants, Gwadar Sharks, Hyderabad Hunters, Mardan Warriors, and Rawalpindi Raiders will fight for the PKR 10 million first-place prize and the tournament trophy.

A total of 90 players, including 24 from 11 other countries, were chosen in a selection. Afghanistan, England, South Africa, and the West Indies all include Under-19 players on the squad.

Each squad consists of 15 players, four of whom are from outside the country. The PCB named the following head coaches to lead the teams: Gordon Parsons (Bahawalpur), Toby Radford (Rawalpindi), Ijaz Ahmed (Gujranwala), Mushtaq Ahmed (Gwadar), Abdul Razzaq (Hyderabad), and Abdur Rehman (Mardan).

Mentors

The PCB has appointed six superstars to coach each team. Imran Tahir (Bahawalpur), Shoaib Malik (Gujranwala), Viv Richards (Gwadar), Daren Sammy (Hyderabad), Shahid Afridi (Mardan), and Colin Munro headline the squad (Rawalpindi). Separately, Javed Miandad will serve as a “roving umbrella mentor,” supporting and advising everyone.

Advertisement

Also Read India plans historic Asia Cup visit to Pakistan in 2023: report The BCCI approved India's 2023 Asia Cup trip to Pakistan. The board...