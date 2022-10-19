There appears to be a good chance of rain that may interfere with the T20 World Cup over the next few days.

Australia’s championship defense against New Zealand will start on Saturday night in Sydney, and the Bureau of Meteorology predicts an 80% probability of rain with 1 to 3mm of accumulation, but Friday is presently expected to be the wettest day. “Showers with a 90% probability are more frequent in the afternoon and evening. the potential for thunderstorms, “As of right now, Saturday is mentioned.

The match between India and Pakistan on Sunday at 7 p.m. local time in Melbourne doesn’t seem good at all. There is now a 90% chance that it will rain that day, with 10 to 25mm of precipitation expected.

With a 60% likelihood of showers in the afternoon and evening on Friday in Hobart, the weather may also have an impact on the final day of the first round. Scotland plays Zimbabwe, while Ireland takes on West Indies in what might still be crucial games to determine Super 12 positions. The Super 12s then begin with further matches in Hobart.

There is presently only a little probability of rain for Thursday’s final day of the opening round in Geelong. The news is brighter in the west, where England will play Afghanistan in Perth on Saturday. The weather is expected to be good. The competition travels to Brisbane and Adelaide later in October.

The Bureau of Meteorology warned in September that this year’s La Nia event might not continue the entire summer, but even if it did, it wouldn’t be good news for the T20 World Cup.

According to Andrew Watkins, head of long-range forecasting, “this La Nia isn’t looking especially powerful right now and it’s looking like it will peak either fairly early in the summer or late in the spring.” Which is a little bit strange and distinct from the La Nias we’ve been experiencing lately.

