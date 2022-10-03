Hit to Pakistan before tri-nation series and 2022 T20 World Cup

Advertisement
  • Pakistan suffered a significant setback during the series-deciding T20I match against England.
  • Visitors handed Pakistan a 67-run defeat in the seventh T20I to win the series.
  • Pakistan’s flight to New Zealand for the tri-nation series was slated to depart at midnight.
Hit Pakistan before the tri-nation series and the 2022 T20 World Cup. Pakistan suffered a significant setback during the series-deciding T20I match against England on Sunday at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Thanks to Dawid Malan’s 78-run innings and outstanding batting performance, the visitors handed Pakistan a 67-run defeat in the seventh T20I to win the series.

The Men in Green, however, suffered a setback when their outstanding all-rounder Shadab Khan injured his hamstring and was unable to bat in the crucial match.

“Shadab Khan won’t be taking the field. While fielding, he strained his hamstring “During the game, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) made a statement.

The administration of the team is quite concerned about Shadab’s injury, especially in light of the middle-order struggles of the national team.

Pakistan’s flight to New Zealand for the tri-nation series, which will also feature Bangladesh and the Kiwis, was slated to depart at midnight.

In the meantime, the eagerly anticipated T20 World Cup 2022 is quickly approaching, and Pakistan’s opening match against India will take place on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

