Hoskins, Harper homer and Phillies rout Braves in NLDS.

The Philadelphia Phillies were able to defeat the Atlanta Braves 9-1 in Game 3.

Philadelphia seized a 2-1 lead over the defending World Series champions in the best-of-five series.

Advertisement

The Philadelphia Phillies were able to defeat the Atlanta Braves 9-1 in Game 3 of the NLD Series on Friday because to the heroics of Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins, who both broke out of their postseason slumps with home runs of three and two runs, respectively.

As Philadelphia seized a 2-1 lead over the defending World Series champions in the best-of-five series, Harper added an RBI double. With a victory in Game 4 at home on Saturday, the Phillies may advance to the NL Championship Series.

4,025 days, to be exact, passed while the Phillies and a sellout crowd of 45,538 fans endured 11 mainly dismal years without hosting a playoff game at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies performed like a club that wants to keep Red October alive, so Phillies fans should save the rally towels.

The third inning’s six runs will always be remembered as one of the most explosive in Philadelphia sports history. By hitting an RBI double off Braves youngster Spencer Strider, Bryson Stott started the rally. To prepare the field for Hoskins, Kyle Schwarber intentionally drew a walk.

Hoskins, who had hit just one of 19 times in the postseason, smashed a 94 mph fastball into the left field seats to give his team a 4-0 lead. Hoskins slammed his bat into the ground in joy, raised his arms in excitement, and skipped toward first base.

Advertisement

the speed of exit? Harper leapt out of the dugout and threw his helmet into the air in approximately two seconds. As Stott crossed the plate, Hoskins got into a hard elbow-forearm exchange with him (imagine a Bash Brothers match).

Hoskins stated, “I don’t know if my feet touched the ground.

Strider let up one more single before being replaced by Dylan Lee after pitching for the first time in almost a month due to a strained left oblique.

Harper hit his second postseason home run and gave the Phillies a 6-0 lead in the first playoff game he played at home with the team. In stands that positively rocked, Phillies fans carrying hand-cut letters spelling out “Harper” leapt with joy. Harper, who has always loved Philadelphia, the Phanatic, and the fans, pointed to a supporter holding a “Hit That Jawn” banner behind the dugout as he inked a $330 million, 13-year contract in 2019.

Anything can be described using the Philadelphia noun jawn.

Philly felt every single thing after Harper’s shot.

Advertisement

The two-time NL MVP remarked, “I was just fired up, ready to go.

Aaron Nola shut down a Braves team that had won 101 games and the NL East while pitching the finest baseball of his career. He was an October ace once more. In six and a half innings, he allowed five hits, two walks, and six strikeouts.

The Phillie with the longest tenure, Nola, was involved right away. In the second inning, he struck out the side in just 10 pitches. Only one unearned run was scored against him by the Braves in the sixth. He was given a thunderous standing ovation as he left the game in the seventh.

Since losing 1-0 to Chris Carpenter and the eventual champion St. Louis Cardinals in the 2011 NLDS, the Phillies played their first postseason home game. They had to wait 11 years and play 14 straight away games starting in September before returning. Following a 10-game road trip to close the regular season, the Phillies traveled for their first four postseason games.

Red rally towels whirled like helicopter rotor blades the minute they were snagged from the seats when Phillies supporters and the Phanatic imitated Atlanta’s tomahawk chop. One Phillies fan enthusiastically waved his middle finger at Strider as he hobbled off the field in the third inning as he made his way to the dugout.

As the shortest start of his young career came to an end in just 2 1/3 innings, Strider could only shake his head.

Advertisement

Before 2022, the Phillies had never amassed five runs in one inning during a postseason game. They’ve already pulled it off twice, the first being the Game 1 NL Wild-Card victory over the Cardinals in which they rallied for six runs in the bottom of the ninth inning.

In the seventh inning, Game 1 hero Nick Castellanos and Harper both hit RBI doubles to center field for a 9-1 advantage.

Also Read Braves are in a win-now mode after losing Game 3 Braves are in a win-now mode after losing Game 3. There won't...