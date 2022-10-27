Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • I always aim to try and perform well in every single game: Babar Azam
I always aim to try and perform well in every single game: Babar Azam

I always aim to try and perform well in every single game: Babar Azam

Articles
Advertisement
I always aim to try and perform well in every single game: Babar Azam

I always aim to try and perform well in every single game: Babar Azam

Advertisement
  • Babar claimed that he gives every game his all in order to do well for his country.
  • He stated It’s the captain’s responsibility to boost the team’s confidence
  • Babar praised God for teaching him so much about man management techniques
Advertisement

Babar Azam, the captain of the Pakistan national cricket team, stated that he gives it his all in every game to play well for his nation.

“I always aim to try and perform well in every single game,” He stated in a Wednesday interview with ICC Digital.

“The team demands me perform and deliver a win. So, I try to rise to their expectations every single time I hit the ground.”

It’s the captain’s responsibility to boost the team’s confidence and belief in their abilities so that they can give superb performances, he said.

Babar praised God for teaching him so much about man management techniques.

“By the grace of Allah, I have honed my man-management skills,” he said.

Advertisement

The captain stated that he constantly strives to bat in a style that is best for Pakistan so that the team wins the game.

“When your name is called out along with some other contemporary cricketing greats, it gives massive confidence,” he said.

Also Read

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Moeen Ali set to withdraw from PSL to focus on upcoming ODI World Cup
Moeen Ali set to withdraw from PSL to focus on upcoming ODI World Cup
Blazers defeated Grizzlies as Damian scores 42 points
Blazers defeated Grizzlies as Damian scores 42 points
Michael Chandler to challenge Conor McGregor in The Ultimate Fighter
Michael Chandler to challenge Conor McGregor in The Ultimate Fighter
PSL Schedule 2023 - PSL 8 Schedule 2023 | PSL 8 Fixtures 2023, Time table, Venue, Teams
PSL Schedule 2023 - PSL 8 Schedule 2023 | PSL 8 Fixtures 2023, Time table, Venue, Teams
Pakistan defeated India 12-1 in a friendly baseball match
Pakistan defeated India 12-1 in a friendly baseball match
PFF making efforts for national men's side to play friendlies
PFF making efforts for national men's side to play friendlies
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story