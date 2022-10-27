I always aim to try and perform well in every single game: Babar Azam

Babar claimed that he gives every game his all in order to do well for his country.

He stated It’s the captain’s responsibility to boost the team’s confidence

Babar praised God for teaching him so much about man management techniques

Advertisement

Babar Azam, the captain of the Pakistan national cricket team, stated that he gives it his all in every game to play well for his nation.

“I always aim to try and perform well in every single game,” He stated in a Wednesday interview with ICC Digital.

“The team demands me perform and deliver a win. So, I try to rise to their expectations every single time I hit the ground.”

It’s the captain’s responsibility to boost the team’s confidence and belief in their abilities so that they can give superb performances, he said.

Babar praised God for teaching him so much about man management techniques.

“By the grace of Allah, I have honed my man-management skills,” he said.

Advertisement

The captain stated that he constantly strives to bat in a style that is best for Pakistan so that the team wins the game.

“When your name is called out along with some other contemporary cricketing greats, it gives massive confidence,” he said.

Also Read