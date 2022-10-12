ICC bans corruption suspect Mehar Chhayakar for 14 years

Mehar Chhayakar has been banned for 14 years by the ICC for breaking anti-corruption rules.

Corruption has happened a lot in cricket, and a new instance of it happened just recently. Mehar Chhayakar has been banned for 14 years by the ICC because he broke the rules against corruption in sports.

An ICC anti-corruption tribunal found that he had broken seven anti-corruption rules from both the ICC and Cricket Canada.

He was part of a group that tried to change things about the UAE’s ODI series in Zimbabwe and the 2019 Global T20 Canada games.

Chhayakar was also found guilty of not helping the Anti-Corruption Unit do its job and making it harder for them to do their job.

In 2019, he was one of four players who were suspended by the ICC for breaking the anti-corruption code.

Alex Marshal, the general manager of the ICC, made it clear what they think about corruption by saying that they will do everything they can to punish those who do wrong.

“We first encountered Mehar Chhayakar through his involvement in organising a corrupt cricket tournament in Ajman, in 2018,” Marshal said in a statement.

“The charges for which he has now received a lengthy ban are further examples of his continuing efforts to corrupt and damage our sport.”

“We will be relentless in pursuing and disrupting the people who try to corrupt cricket. With a ban of 14 years, the Tribunal has sent a clear message to anyone intending to corrupt our game.”

Mohammad Naveed and Shaiman Anwar Butt received eight-year suspensions in March 2021. Qadeer Ahmed was banned for five years last month. With Chhayakar’s harsh punishment, the ICC seems to be cracking down on corruption and match-fixing.

