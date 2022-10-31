ICC T20 World Cup 2022 – Australia vs Ireland Full Highlights

Lorcan Tucker’s unbeaten 71 couldn’t help Ireland win a third T20 World Cup.

Lorcan Tucker set up Ireland’s win over England in Melbourne last week. After sabotaging England’s chances of reaching the semi-finals, Tucker helped revive England’s campaign by overcoming Australia’s pace attack and Ireland’s 26-5 score.

If England can overcome their nervousness and win their two remaining matches against New Zealand and Sri Lanka, Australia must beat Afghanistan in their final match in Adelaide. England’s match against Sri Lanka is the group’s penultimate game, so they’ll know the net run rate permutations.

Australia vs Ireland Full Highlights

Australia defeated Ireland by 42 runs in their Super 12 Group 1 match at the Gabba in Brisbane on Monday, led by Aaron Finch’s 63-run effort and an all-round bowling performance. When Australia batted first, Barry McCarthy scalped David Warner, but Aaron Finch held the innings together and guided the side to 179/5 in 20.0 overs. Later, as Ireland was swept out at 137, Australia’s whole bowling unit totally demolished their run-chase. Lorcan Tucker was Ireland’s last hope, scoring an unbeaten 71 off 48 balls. For Australia, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, and Adam Zampa each claimed two wickets. Barry McCarthy took three wickets for Ireland.

