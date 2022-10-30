ICC T20 World Cup 2022 – Pakistan vs Netherlands Full Highlights

Pakistan defeated the Netherlands 6–0 in Perth’s Twenty20 World Cup opener. This win gave Pakistan their first competition point.

Pakistan reached their target in 13.5 overs after the Netherlands scored 91/9 in 20.

Pakistan dominated the entire match after Shaheen Shah Afridi’s early goal.

In addition, one wicket was taken by Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf for their respective teams. In the meantime, Bas de Leede had to leave the field because he had a head injury from a bouncer that was thrown by Haris Rauf and hit him in the helmet. As a direct result of this, he was unable to continue playing.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Shan Masood, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

Netherlands (Playing XI): Stephan Myburgh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Fred Klaassen, Brandon Glover, and Paul van Meekeren. Scott Edwards is the wicketkeeper and captain.

